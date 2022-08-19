Delhi Excise Minister has become “excuse minister”: Anurag Thakur

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, said the CBI probe against him was to derail his work to improve education facilities in the national capital.

PTI New Delhi
August 19, 2022 12:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on August 19 dubbed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an “excuse minister” after the latter claimed he was “paying the price for honesty” as the CBI searched his premises in connection with the excise scam.

Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, said the Agency probe against him was to derail his work to improve education facilities in the national capital.

Responding to it, Mr. Thakur said in a statement, “The Excise Minister has become “excuse minister.” “Today, the issue is of liquor licenses and corruption involved in it. The Minister concerned is Manish Sisodia. He reversed the excise policy the day the probe was handed over to the CBI. Why was this step taken, because there was corruption in the issuance of liquor licenses,” Mr. Thakur said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the fear of a CBI probe had compelled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia to link the searches by the Central investigative agency to education facilities in the national capital.

“The fear of probe compels Arvind Kejriwal to speak about education. This is not about education, but about the excise policy. Don't think of people as fools and stop your addresses to the nation,” Mr. Thakur said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister hoped that Mr. Sisodia would not claim to be suffering from memory loss as his ministerial colleague Satyendra Jain, who has been arrested in connection with a money-laundering case. 

“People seek answers. The corruption in excise policy has revealed the true face of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. They talked about fighting corruption and not entering politics. Not only did they venture into politics, but are also now involved in corruption,” the senior BJP leader said.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Mr. Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

Last month, Delhi Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy, 2021-22 over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses. The Delhi government rolled back the policy soon after.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
New Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app