Delhi excise case | ‘Unlawful, politically motivated’: Kejriwal writes to ED on summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the summons sent to him was unlawful and politically motivated, according to AAP sources.

Mr. Kejriwal will not appear before the ED on December 21 for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise case, as he left Delhi on December 20 for a 10-day Vipassana meditation in Punjab, according to sources.

The AAP chief has also requested the ED to withdraw the summons.

On Dec. 18, the ED summoned Mr. Kejriwal, to record his statement in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on December 21.

This was the second summons by the ED to the Chief Minister in the case. Mr. Kejriwal was first summoned by the ED on November 2, but he did not appear for the questioning.

