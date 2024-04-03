April 03, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Rouse Avenue court on April 3 accepted the bail bond and imposed certain conditions on Sanjay Singh, including that he furnish his itinerary through email and keep his Google location on if he leaves Delhi, NCR. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja was directed to furnish a bail bond of ₹2 lakh and one surety bond in the same amount. His wife, Anita Singh, furnished the surety bond.

Initially, the court wanted to impose a condition that Sanjay Singh wouldn’t leave the Delhi NCR region.

However, the court, after hearing the submissions of advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, counsel for Sanjay Singh, directed that Mr. Singh share his itinerary. Additionally, he will share his location with the investigation officer.

Advocate Bhardwaj submitted that Mr. Singh is an MP and a political leader. It would be difficult for him to move the court for taking permission at this election time as the campaign schedule was made available at the last hour. His counsel also said that he is an MP and there is no flight risk.

On the other hand, advocate Zoheb Hossain, Special Counsel for ED, said that there is a condition by the Supreme Court that Sanjay Singh will not speak to the media regarding his role in this case.

His counsel said that Mr. Singh would comply with the direction of the Supreme Court.

“He will furnish his itinerary and location to the IO before leaving Delhi, NCR,” the court said.

The court has also imposed conditions, including that he will surrender his passport, not leave the country, provide his mobile number to the IO and cooperate in the investigation.

Sanjay Singh was arrested in October last year by the ED in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested and sent to judicial custody until April 15. Manish Sisodia is also in judicial custody in this case.

