ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi EV policy extended till May

March 16, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

All current incentives and subsidies remain intact, and any vehicles purchased from January 1 onwards will be eligible for the benefits under this extension, a Delhi government statement said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday announced that the Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, will be extended till the end of May.

All current incentives and subsidies remain intact, and any vehicles purchased from January 1 onwards will be eligible for the benefits under this extension, a Delhi government statement said.

The decision to extend the policy was made at a Cabinet meeting on Friday. Comments and suggestions from various stakeholders are currently being considered for inclusion in the upcoming Delhi EV Policy 2.0, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the upcoming policy, the Delhi government is exploring the possibility of encouraging the conversion of diesel and petrol vehicles into EVs.

Under the policy, the Delhi government has disbursed financial incentives totalling over ₹179 crore across various e-vehicle segments, with ₹64 crore being disbursed for two-wheelers and over ₹100 crore for three-wheelers. The government has also installed over 4,500 public charging points and over 1,600 private charging points.

Additionally, close to 318 swapping stations have been established across the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US