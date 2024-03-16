Delhi EV policy extended till May

March 16, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday announced that the Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, will be extended till the end of May.

All current incentives and subsidies remain intact, and any vehicles purchased from January 1 onwards will be eligible for the benefits under this extension, a Delhi government statement said.

The decision to extend the policy was made at a Cabinet meeting on Friday. Comments and suggestions from various stakeholders are currently being considered for inclusion in the upcoming Delhi EV Policy 2.0, the statement said.

In the upcoming policy, the Delhi government is exploring the possibility of encouraging the conversion of diesel and petrol vehicles into EVs.

Under the policy, the Delhi government has disbursed financial incentives totalling over ₹179 crore across various e-vehicle segments, with ₹64 crore being disbursed for two-wheelers and over ₹100 crore for three-wheelers. The government has also installed over 4,500 public charging points and over 1,600 private charging points.

Additionally, close to 318 swapping stations have been established across the city.

