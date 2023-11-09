HamberMenu
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls meeting with all Ministers on air pollution problem

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'severe' category on Thursday morning, with a marginal improvement expected just ahead of Diwali

November 09, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chairs a high-level meeting with the concerned officials to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court related to environment in Delhi on November 8, 2023.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chairs a high-level meeting with the concerned officials to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court related to environment in Delhi on November 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting with all Ministers to discuss the air pollution problem gripping the national capital for more than two weeks now.

The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat at 12:30 p.m., officials said.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'severe' category on Thursday morning, with a marginal improvement expected just ahead of Diwali as meteorological conditions are likely to become slightly favourable.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 420 at 8 a.m. on Thursday, compared to 426 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The AQI map prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board showed clusters of red dots (indicating hazardous air quality) spread across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

ALSO READ
Delhi to try out artificial rain over pollution woes

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (369), Gurugram (396), Noida (394), Greater Noida (450), and Faridabad (413) also reported very bad air quality.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, a change in wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India will help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble burning, but slow wind speed will counteract this.

However, once the western disturbance passes, the wind speed will increase from around 5-6 kmph, at present, to around 15 kmph on November 11, which will help disperse pollutants ahead of Diwali, the official said.

