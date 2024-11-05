GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi enveloped in toxic haze, AQI in severe zone in some areas

Data from the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of the 38 monitoring stations, 13 were in the severe category with readings above 400

Published - November 05, 2024 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A layer of thick smog engulfs the city, Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. November 4, 2024.

A layer of thick smog engulfs the city, Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. November 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhiites continued to breathe toxic air on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) as the air quality edged closer to the severe zone in some areas.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 384 at 9 a.m., according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 p.m. daily was reported at 381 on Monday (November 4, 2024), the second highest in the country.

Why is Delhi’s air quality deteriorating? | Explained

Places under severe category

Data from the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of the 38 monitoring stations, 13 were in the severe category with readings above 400.

These stations are Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, NSIT Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Moti Marg, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka and Jahangirpuri.

Severe air quality readings between 400 and 500 affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several Delhi govt. schemes to tackle toxic air yet to take off

According to AQI classifications, 0-50 range is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.' The minimum temperature dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

At 8:30 am, humidity levels stood at 94%, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius.

Published - November 05, 2024 10:58 am IST

Related Topics

weather news / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.