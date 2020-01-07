Delhi election to be fought on local issues: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi Assembly election will be fought on local issues and work done by the government. He also emphasised on “vikas” and running a “positive campaign”.

“If we have done work, then vote for us. If we have not done work, then don’t vote for us. To say this, you need courage and I don’t think any other Chief Minister has said this after running the government for five years in the last 70 years,” said Mr. Kejriwal while addressing a press conference after dates for the Delhi Assembly election was announced by the Election Commission.

He said in the party’s campaign, they will not abuse anyone. “All Amit Shahji did in his speech was abuse me. I will not do anything like that. We will not abuse anyone. This time vote for Delhi, not for your political party... We will ask for votes from BJP and Congress supporters,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said in the last 70 years, for the first time, people will vote on schools and hospitals. “This time people will give a ‘positive vote’ that roads are good, schools are good, hospitals are good... ,” he said.

When asked whether the election will be fought on Delhi’s or national issues, he said: “Delhi’s election will be on education, hospitals, roads, unauthorised colonies, water, free ride for women... keep writing, I will tell you.”

Answering a question on whether the AAP’s fight will be with the Congress or the BJP, he said the party wants to talk about “vikas”. “The vikas vehicle had broken down... Now it is going at a speed of 100, it will [after election] go at a speed of 200.”

The Capital will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.