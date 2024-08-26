GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi election: AAP to launch door-to-door drive next week

Published - August 26, 2024 11:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader Sandeep Pathak.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak. | Photo Credit: KAMAL KISHORE

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced the launch of a door-to-door campaign, ‘Aapke Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ (Your MLAs on your doorstep), from September 1 as part of which the ruling party MLAs will interact with people and tell them about the BJP’s “conspiracies” against the public, a senior leader said. The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for early next year.

Hitting back, the BJP said AAP has been out of touch with the public for the past 10 years and has now, out of compulsion, announced the “gimmick”.

The decision to launch the campaign was taken on Monday at a meeting of senior party leaders chaired by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The party had launched similar drives to connect with people ahead of the last Assembly election in 2020, in which it won 62 out of a total of 70 seats.

Talking to the media, AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak said no discussion regarding the possibility of forming an alliance was held in the meeting.

“Our MLAs will discuss the political situation and the work done by the Delhi government and expose the way the BJP is conspiring against the people of Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Pathak said the former Deputy CM will continue doing his ‘padayatra’, which was launched earlier this month. “Wherever Manish Sisodiaji is going, people are turning up in large numbers in his support,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said AAP suffered a “severe” setback in the recently held general election in Delhi because its leaders became disconnected from the concerns of the common people. “AAP fielded three MLAs — Kuldeep Kumar, Sahi Ram Pehelwan, and Somnath Bharti — in the Lok Sabha election in Delhi. They all lost badly,” he said.

