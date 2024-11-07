Delhi election: AAP to hold nine-day convention for party workers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a district party workers’ conference from November 11 to 20 to speed up preparations for the Delhi Assembly election due in February next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party’s Delhi in-charge, Gopal Rai, said the aim behind the conference is to strengthen the party’s connection with the public and inspire volunteers to work collectively. He added that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address the party workers through such events.

Mr. Rai said the AAP chief had successfully concluded the first phase of his padayatra (foot march) in all the Assembly constituencies in Delhi before Deepavali and that the second phase of the campaign is currently under way.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is continuously preparing for the Assembly election. In the first phase, we succeeded in presenting the development work carried out by the Delhi government in each Assembly constituency to the public through the Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar programme,” he said.

The senior party leader said AAP has concluded the exercise of constituting booth committees across the national capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.