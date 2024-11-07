ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi election: AAP to hold nine-day convention for party workers

Published - November 07, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during a poll campaign in Delhi. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a district party workers’ conference from November 11 to 20 to speed up preparations for the Delhi Assembly election due in February next year.

The party’s Delhi in-charge, Gopal Rai, said the aim behind the conference is to strengthen the party’s connection with the public and inspire volunteers to work collectively. He added that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address the party workers through such events.

Mr. Rai said the AAP chief had successfully concluded the first phase of his padayatra (foot march) in all the Assembly constituencies in Delhi before Deepavali and that the second phase of the campaign is currently under way.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is continuously preparing for the Assembly election. In the first phase, we succeeded in presenting the development work carried out by the Delhi government in each Assembly constituency to the public through the Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar programme,” he said.

The senior party leader said AAP has concluded the exercise of constituting booth committees across the national capital.

