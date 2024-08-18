ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi election: AAP starts autorickshaw drive across the city

Updated - August 18, 2024 08:47 am IST

Published - August 18, 2024 08:31 am IST - New Delhi

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said a 14-member team will lead the drive for which it will coordinate with drivers at all 511 stands in the national capital.

The Hindu Bureau

An auto carrying an advertisement of the Aam Aadmi Party, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (August 17, 2024) announced the launch of an ‘Auto Samvad Abhiyan’ at autorickshaw stands across the city. Announcing the drive, AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said autorickshaw drivers will spread the work of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among the public and “expose the BJP’s conspiracy” to stop the development works in the Capital.

Attacking the ruling party, the BJP said, “Whenever elections draw near, AAP leaders remember autorickshaw drivers. The drivers, who were Kejriwal’s brand ambassadors in the 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections, now feel betrayed by the party.”

Launch next week

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Mr. Rai said the campaign will start on August 20.

“Our autorickshaw brothers will become representatives of Arvind Kejriwal, go to auto stands, and tell people the truth about the works done by the Delhi government despite adverse circumstances,” he said.

He added that a 14-member team will lead the drive for which it will coordinate with drivers at all 511 stands in the national capital.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal had made many promises to autorickshaw drivers, including stopping the black-marketing of autorickshaw permits, building new stands, providing health facilities for the drivers and better education for their children. “However, all these promises remain unfulfilled dreams to this day,” he said.

In response, an AAP leader said the Delhi government had done a lot of work for the autorickshaw drivers over the past five years, which includes transferring ₹10,000 to each driver during the pandemic and reducing the permit fee from ₹1,000 to ₹500.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled early next year.

