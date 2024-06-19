ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi: Eight injured as car rams into shop

Published - June 19, 2024 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Eight people sustained injuries after a car rammed into a motor mechanic’s shop in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car driver has been identified as Dev Singh, 37, who works at a tours and travel company. He was arrested from the spot.

According to police sources, the accused was drunk at the time of the accident. All injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act that endangers life or safety of others) has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US