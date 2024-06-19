Delhi: Eight injured as car rams into shop

Eight people sustained injuries after a car rammed into a motor mechanic’s shop in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

The car driver has been identified as Dev Singh, 37, who works at a tours and travel company. He was arrested from the spot.

According to police sources, the accused was drunk at the time of the accident. All injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act that endangers life or safety of others) has been registered.

