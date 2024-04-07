April 07, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The Excise Department of the Delhi Government on April 7 released the list of dry days from April to June ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

There will be a dry day in Delhi on the occasion of Eid on April 11, Ram Navami on April 17, Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, Buddha Purnima on May 23 and Bakrid on June 17; the liquor shops will remain closed.

“The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day,” said the Delhi excise department in its order.

