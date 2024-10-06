Delhi drug seizure case: Police recovers cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Amritsar, one held

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, probing a nearly ₹5,600-crore drug seizure case, has recovered cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Punjab's Amritsar and apprehended a man, officials on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said.

The accused was planning to flee the country.

A Toyota Fortuner car was also recovered from his possession during the raid a village in Amritsar.

On October 2, Delhi Police made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around ₹5,620 crore, officials said.

Also read | BJP targets Congress over alleged links with drug haul ‘kingpin’; party denies claims

They said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.