Delhi drug seizure case: Police recovers cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Amritsar, one held

A Toyota Fortuner car was also recovered from his possession during the raid a village in Amritsar

Published - October 06, 2024 05:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Addl. CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah addressed a press conference after an international module was busted with a seizure of 560kg cocaine, in New Delhi, on October 2, 2024.

Addl. CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah addressed a press conference after an international module was busted with a seizure of 560kg cocaine, in New Delhi, on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, probing a nearly ₹5,600-crore drug seizure case, has recovered cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Punjab's Amritsar and apprehended a man, officials on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said.

The accused was planning to flee the country.

A Toyota Fortuner car was also recovered from his possession during the raid a village in Amritsar.

On October 2, Delhi Police made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around ₹5,620 crore, officials said.

They said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.

