Delhi drug bust case: Police seize cocaine worth ₹3.3 crore; 2 Nigerian nationals, taxi driver held

Delhi Police has seized 563 grams of cocaine from the possession of the two arrested Nigerian nationals

Published - October 11, 2024 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A team of Delhi Special Cell after recovering more than 200 kg of cocaine from a warehouse, in Ramesh Nagar of Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. File

A team of Delhi Special Cell after recovering more than 200 kg of cocaine from a warehouse, in Ramesh Nagar of Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police on Friday (October 11, 2024) claimed to have busted a syndicate with the arrest of three men, including two foreign nationals, and the seizure of cocaine worth ₹3.3 crore from their possession.

Police have seized 563 grams of cocaine from the possession of the two arrested Nigerian nationals, officials said.

The two Nigerian nationals, along with a taxi driver, were arrested on September 27.

"Acting on a tip-off, Nigerian national Joshua Amarachukwa (30) was apprehended. His driver or associate, identified as Vinit (24), was also apprehended," a senior police officer said.

Delhi drug seizure case: Police recovers cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Amritsar, one held

According to police, cocaine weighing 257 grams was seized from Mr. Amarachukwa's possession.

During interrogation, Mr. Amarachukwa disclosed that another Nigerian national, Mr. Mike, had supplied the drug to him and that he used to sell cocaine in Delhi-NCR.

Police said Mr. Vinit accompanied Mr. Amarachukwa during every deal and assisted him by providing transport facility in his taxi.

"On the instance of Joshua, another accused, Kone N Golo Seydou alias Mike (27), was apprehended from Sohna in Haryana and cocaine weighing 306 grams was seized from his possession," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police said the seized cocaine is worth $3.3 crore in the international market.

Published - October 11, 2024 04:05 pm IST

New Delhi / Delhi / India / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime

