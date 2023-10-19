HamberMenu
Delhi: Drive to curb industrial pollution from tomorrow

October 19, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government will run a campaign to curb industrial pollution from October 20 to November 20, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday as the authorities struggle to improve air quality in the city ahead of winter.

The air quality in Delhi stood in the “moderate” category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and it is likely to deteriorate to the “poor” level by Friday. 

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north Indian during every winter, mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning.

The air quality index reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Mr. Rai said they have constituted 66 teams, including members from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC), for the inspection of industrial units. 

“The teams will oversee all industrial units in Delhi and implement immediate measures to check industrial waste and pollution. Periodic reports will be submitted to the Environment Department based on their findings,” he said.

He said so far 1,753 registered industrial units have switched to cleaner piped natural gas (PNG) as fuel.

Curbing industrial pollution is one of the 15 points of the Winter Action Plan launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month. The government has also launched a drive to check dust pollution.

