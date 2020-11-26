Delhi door-to-door survey detects over 1,100 cases

New Delhi

26 November 2020 00:30 IST

Survey of over 57 lakh people concluded on Wednesday

The Delhi government on Wednesday completed a door-to-door survey of over 57 lakh people.

Till Tuesday night, 13,516 people were found symptomatic during the survey and 11,790 of them were tested for COVID-19, as per official data seen by The Hindu.

The government also tested 6,546 people, who were contacts of the 11,790 symptomatic people.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 1,178 people were found positive till Tuesday night, as per the data.

The final data of the survey was still being tabulated at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The government is yet to officially release any details or data on the survey.

“Most part of the survey was completed by Tuesday and a little was left for Wednesday,” a Delhi government official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 5,246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,45,787, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

99 more deaths

The death toll has reached 8,720 after 99 more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 4,98,780 people have recovered and there are now 38,287 active cases in Delhi.

On November 15, Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Following the meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a statement that it was decided that a house-to-house survey would be conducted across the city.

Only high-risk areas

In a meeting on November 16, however, it was decided that the survey would only be conducted in “high-risk areas” such as containment zones and busy markets, among others.

During the survey, temperature and oxygen level of people were checked, and symptomatic people were tested and isolated.

As per the data till Tuesday evening, 8,968 teams were involved in the survey and 13,53,287 of the total 13,99,779 houses in “high-risk areas” were surveyed.

Also, 57,30,998 of the total 57,89,799 people were surveyed. People were also asked to answer a questionnaire during the course of survey and the government is analysing the details collected, officials said.