Delhi doctor with disabilities moves NHRC over unpaid salary

Sumit Anand, left with locomotor disabilities from a surgery in 2018, has been working at a COVID-19 testing centre since June

A doctor with disabilities who has been working at a COVID-19 testing centre since June has moved the National Human Rights Commission this week, alleging that his employer, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has not paid him salary for six months.

Dr. Sumit Anand, who was left with locomotor disabilities from a surgery in 2018, lodged a complaint on Tuesday and the NHRC registered a case the same day.

According to the complaint, Dr. Anand had been posted at the municipal corporation’s urban health centre in Karol Bagh and had been managing the COVID-19 testing facilities despite being eligible for an exemption from COVID-19 duty as a person with disabilities (PwD). He said he had not received a single rupee from the municipality in the past six months, nor had he received any increment since he started the job in 2016.

He alleged that after repeated complaints about non-payment of salary, officials in the corporation were exerting pressure on him to accept a salary without the benefits applicable to him as a PwD. He said though he had a disability certificate issued by the Delhi government and a Unique Disability Identity Card issued by the Union Social and Empowerment Ministry, the corporation was yet to process his application for disability benefits.

He added that he had been given a certificate of appreciation by the Central District Magistrate for his work during the pandemic.

“... I am the only earning member in my family. I have to look after my old aged parents who are under medical treatment. In the present situation I am neither able to take my disability-related physiotherapy sessions on daily basis due to financial crisis, leading to debilitating pain in right upper limb nor I am able to pay medical expenses for my parents,” he wrote in the complaint.

Dr. Anand said that it was shocking that doctors who had been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as “frontline warriors” during the pandemic were being made to “struggle hard to make both ends meet.” He asked the NHRC, which will be observing the Human Rights Day on Thursday, to intervene in the matter and take action against those responsible.