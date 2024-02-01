GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi denied its rightful share: Atishi

February 01, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Satvika Mahajan
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not been granted even ₹1, Atishi said.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi slammed the interim Budget, saying the national capital was not given enough “from its rightful share of taxes”.

She said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented a “Budget of empty promises”.

“Delhi has suffered a sautela [stepmotherly] behaviour by the BJP led-Centre for years. Continuing this trend, they have provided the city with only ₹1,000 crore from its rightful share of taxes when we should have received at least ₹15,000 crore, considering our citizens pay the highest income tax,” the Minister said.

She added, “Secondly, all urban local bodies in the country have been provided with some funds by the Central government, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not been granted even ₹1.”

Former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson and Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal also slammed the Budget, saying it had nothing for the upliftment of women.

Congress’s Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “The interim Budget is a clear indication that BJP’s promise of Achhe Din was for a few chosen few.”

However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the interim Budget envisages “e-buses, metro expansion and tourism development” for Delhi. “Special benefits in housing for the middle class will serve the residents of Delhi too,” Mr. Sachdeva said. .

