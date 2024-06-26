GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi: Demolition of mosque wall sparks protests in Mangolpuri  

Published - June 26, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

Protests erupted in north-west Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Tuesday morning during the demolition of a boundary wall of a mosque under an anti-encroachment drive amid heavy presence of the police and paramilitary forces.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was carrying out the demolition, said the drive was temporarily halted as a large number of people formed a human chain to obstruct the entry of earth-moving machines into the area. The presence of women protesters, who sat on the unauthorised structure, complicated the law-and-order situation, it said in a statement.

However, an MCD official said they had removed 20 metres of the illegal structure before the protests started around 7 a.m. He said the wall was being demolished after a nod from the High Court, with which the civic body also filed a status report on Tuesday. 

“This initiative was part of our ongoing efforts to address unauthorised religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces,” the MCD added in its statement, adding that they stopped the drive on the advice of the police to maintain peace and order.

 Meanwhile, a senior police officer rejected rumours of violence during the protests. He said the protests were peaceful and the crowd dispersed soon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said some people had objected to the demolition but the situation is now under control.

The demolition was stopped as some parts of the unauthorised structure could only be removed with heavy machinery, he said.  

  

