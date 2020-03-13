Delhi declares COVID-19 an epidemic, shuts schools, colleges and cinemas

The COVID-19 was declared an epidemic by the Delhi government on Thursday. Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting at Raj Niwas with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the preparedness to contain the disease.

All cinemas, schools and colleges — except those where exams are on — will remain shut till March 31. Disinfecting all public and private places will be made compulsory.

The Delhi government is preparing more quarantine facilities.

As a related measure, Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for exploratory tour visits from March 13 till further notice. In addition, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex and the Change of Guard ceremony will also not be open to public till further notice.

‘Fully prepared’

“All the officials of the Delhi government, as well as Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, were present today at the meeting with the L-G. The Delhi government is fully prepared to handle the corona crisis. All the measures in the wake of the outbreak were reviewed today,” Mr. Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

“We have sufficient beds in case people are to be quarantined. We are arranging DUSIB [Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board] flats which have remained unoccupied for long, and rooms in under-construction hospitals of the Delhi government. More than 500 beds are ready to be installed in Delhi government hospitals,” he added.

“The LG directed Municipal Bodies, DUSIB and DC’s of 11 districts to set up quarantine facilities...and further directed Health Department to ensure immediate steps to augment facilitation of sample testing, quarantine and tertiary care at designated hospitals,” Raj Niwas said.

In addition to directing all concerned agencies to work in a coordinated manner to contain the spread of coronavirus, Mr. Baijal, Raj Niwas added, advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to crowded places.