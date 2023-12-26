Delhi crime | Man stabbed to death over  ₹1,500

December 26, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a man from his neighbourhood over a dispute regarding Rs 1,500 of prior dues in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the victim Vinod, alias Vinnu, was recovered from his house in Madipur JJ cluster on December 22. It had multiple stab wounds, police said. Police has taken the accused into its custody, they said.

According to police, it was found during investigation that Vinod had an altercation with one Mohammad Abdulla, who works as an electrician and lived nearby.

Police started looking for Abdulla and nabbed him on December 25 from the area, an official said.

A day before the incident, Vinod and Abdulla had an argument regarding ₹1,500 of previous dues, police said.

According to police, Vinod had gone to Abdulla's house but he did not find him there. It made him angry and he shouted at Abdulla's family members. "Abdulla came to know about Vinod's misbehaviour with his family members. Next day, he went to Vinod's place and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him dead on the spot," an officer said.

Vinod lived with his elder brother in the house, police said.

