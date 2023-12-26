GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi crime | Man stabbed to death over  ₹1,500

The body of the victim Vinod, alias Vinnu, was recovered from his house in Madipur JJ cluster on December 22. It had multiple stab wounds, police said

December 26, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a man from his neighbourhood over a dispute regarding Rs 1,500 of prior dues in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the victim Vinod, alias Vinnu, was recovered from his house in Madipur JJ cluster on December 22. It had multiple stab wounds, police said. Police has taken the accused into its custody, they said.

According to police, it was found during investigation that Vinod had an altercation with one Mohammad Abdulla, who works as an electrician and lived nearby.

Police started looking for Abdulla and nabbed him on December 25 from the area, an official said.

A day before the incident, Vinod and Abdulla had an argument regarding  ₹1,500 of previous dues, police said.

According to police, Vinod had gone to Abdulla's house but he did not find him there. It made him angry and he shouted at Abdulla's family members. "Abdulla came to know about Vinod's misbehaviour with his family members. Next day, he went to Vinod's place and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him dead on the spot," an officer said.

Vinod lived with his elder brother in the house, police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.