Delhi CP rewards police officers for outstanding work

Officers were awarded for arresting snatchers, chasing suspects, recovering ganja, law and order maintenance

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has rewarded 15 police officers across ranks for their work during the last two months, they said on Saturday.

The police said those officials who performed their duties exceptionally well were rewarded in a brief ceremony held at the Police Headquarters. The awardees included five Sub Inspectors (SI), three Assistant Sub Inspectors, two Head Constables and five Constables.

The SIs were awarded for arresting snatchers, for chasing suspects on a bike who fired at officials, for handling VVIP arrangements and International Trade Fair traffic arrangements, among other reasons. The ASIs were rewarded for managing traffic. The Head Constables and Constables were rewarded for arresting robbers, recovering ganja, arresting absconding criminals and helping in smoothening of traffic.

The police said the selected personnel were rewarded with Commendation Roll and cash rewards (SI- ₹20,000, ASI-₹15,000, HCs and Constables - ₹10,000 each). The CP also presented them mementoes to motivate them and “to reinforce the belief that that their efforts will get due recognition”.