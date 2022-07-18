Delhi

Delhi court upholds conviction of Ansal brothers in Uphaar evidence tampering case

Sushil Ansal arrives at the Patiala House Courts in connection with the Uphaar fire tragedy case in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo
Staff ReporterJuly 18, 2022 21:44 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 21:44 IST

Court to hear arguments on sentencing today

A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of real-estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal in the case related to tampering with evidence of the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy which had claimed 59 lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represents the Association for the Victim of Uphaar Tragedy pro bono, said, “The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma today [Monday] upheld the conviction of the Ansals in the case. The court will hear arguments on sentencing tomorrow [Tuesday].”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Multiple pleas

A magistrate’s court had earlier sentenced them to seven years in jail. Multiple pleas to reduce their sentence has already been dismissed, Mr. Pahwa said. 

The magistrate’s court, while sentencing the Ansal brothers in the evidence tampering case, had also fined them ₹2.25 crore each. In the evidence tampering case, the court had also convicted and sentenced court staffer Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others. 

The Ansal brothers were sentenced to two years in jail and a fine of ₹30 crore each were imposed by the Supreme Court. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...