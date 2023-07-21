HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court to pass judgment in abetment case against Gopal Kanda on July 25

July 21, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda has been charged with abetment to suicide.

Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda has been charged with abetment to suicide. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Thursday deferred the pronouncement of judgment in the high-profile Geetika Sharma suicide case to July 25.

Former Haryana Minister of State for HomeAffairs and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda has been charged with abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy in the 11-year-old case.

Sharma, one of the employees at Mr. Kanda’s now-defunct MDLR Airlines, had allegedly died by suicide at her Ashok Vihar home on August 5, 2012.

She worked as an air hostess and was later made a director in one of Mr. Kanda’s corporate offices in Gurugram. In her suicide note, Sharma had blamed Mr. Kanda and one of his employees, Aruna Chadha, for harassment. Following her death, a case was registered at the Bharat Nagar police station under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

Rags to riches

Mr. Kanda ran a shoe store with his brother in Sirsa in the 1990s. He made a huge fortune through land deals and launched his airline company. He then warmed up to the then Chief Minister Bansi Lal but shifted his loyalty to the Chautalas after the Indian National Lok Dal came to power in 1999.

The BJP’s Haryana unit had refused his support for government formation in 2019 after the Assembly election threw up a hung verdict. His party has now been included in the National Democratic Alliance fold.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Related Topics

Delhi / suicide

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.