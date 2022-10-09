Delhi court to hear plea against upcoming movie Adipurush as plaintiff claimed its promo hurts sentiments of Hindus

Poster of actor Prabhas as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Adipurush. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court is set to hear a plea demanding stay on the release of upcoming movie of actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush as the plaintiff claimed that the film’s promo has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. “The movie has depicted lord Ram, Hanuman and even Ravana, inappropriately,” said the petitioner demanding the court to order removal of alleged objectionable content from the film before it hits the theatres.

The petition filed by a Delhi based lawyer, Raj Gaurav, stated that the producers of the movie (also the defendants in the case) have hurt the religious sentiments of the plaintiff and other Hindus by depicting lord Ram and Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the promo of the movie.

“The promo of the film shows lord Ram as an angry man on a killing spree. Whereas lord Hanuman and Ram both were shown wearing leather accessories,” said Mr. Gaurav who added that as per Hindu faith, lord Ram is calm and composed.

“While in Hindu holy books, lord Ram, Lakshman always wore a crown but in the movie, actor is shown with crown. In the promo, lord Ram is shown with moustaches while he has never been portrayed with moustaches. In fact, it was Ravana who had big moustaches,” the plaintiff said in the plea which will be heard by Justice Abhishek Kumar on Monday.

The plea further added that Hanuman chalisa describes lord Hanuman with golden skin whereas the defedent has shown lord Hanuman in a different coulor and wearing leather attire.

“Insted of the sacred thread [ janeu], lord Hanuman is depicted wearing leather band,” added the plea.

The plea further adds that not just lord Ram and Hanuman, even Ravana is depicted as ‘awfully cheap’ in the promo of the film as he is being shown with boy-cut hair with blade marks over ears.

“Ravana is gracefully dressed in Ramayana who is also a staunch believer of lord Shiva. Potryal of Ravana in the promo is so horrid that the plaintiff is hurt,” adds the plea.

The plea maintained that the defendant cannot manipulate the basics of epic Ramayana in the garb of free speech and freedom of expression. Also, if the defendants are not stopped from propagating hate towards Hindus, it might lead to furor and uprising among the public at large and may also cause law and order situation in the country.

The plea demands that stay on the movie should be ordered if it is released in its present form.

“The decree of permanent injunction can be passed restraining the defendants permanently from depicting lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana in the way they have depicted in the promo of the movie and they must be made to remove the objectionable content from YouTube and social media,” the plea states in the prayer to the court.