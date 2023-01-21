ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court to hear Nora Fatehi's defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez on March 25

January 21, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The complaint claimed that the allegations made by Jacqueline Fernandez, that Nora Fatehi had received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar were wrong.

PTI

Actor Nora Fatehi | File Photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Delhi court is likely to hear on March 25 a criminal complaint filed by actor Nora Fatehi against Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly defaming her by “unfairly dragging” her name into a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Ms. Fatehi, a Canadian citizen, has also arrayed 15 media organisations as accused in her complaint.

The matter, which was scheduled to come up for hearing on Saturday, was adjourned since the judge was on leave owing to a judicial training, Ms. Fatehi's lawyer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Fatehi, in her complaint, has said she has “a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing”.

A defamatory statement was made by Ms. Fernandez in “bad faith” and with “mala fide intention” and was circulated by the media houses with an intent to defame her, she said.

The complaint claimed that the allegations made by Ms. Fernandez, also a Bollywood actor, that Ms. Fatehi had received gifts from Mr. Chandrashekar were wrong.

“The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekar was when his wife, Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena. At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekar,” Ms. Fatehi has said in the complaint.

Ms. Fatehi also denied she had received a luxury car from Mr. Chandrashekar and said it was part payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Mr. Chandrashekar had approached for directing a movie.

“Since the complainant had never even spoken to Chandrashekar let alone having met him, hence the imputation made by the Fernandez and the subsequent publishing of the same by the accused media houses are untrue,” the complaint said.

The court had on November 15 granted bail to Ms. Fernandez, who is an accused in the money laundering case. She was not arrested in the case.

The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Ms. Fernandez to appear before it.

Ms. Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US