Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18 in sexual harassment case

The city police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15

July 07, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on July 7 summoned BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

 Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18.  The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The city police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. 

Mr. Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

