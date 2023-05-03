ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court summons BBC and two others in connection to PM Modi’s documentary 

May 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

According to the defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh, the BBC documentary, titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, has defamed organisations like the RSS, VHP and the BJP

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

A Delhi court on May 3 summed BBC, Wikipedia and Internet Archive in connection with a defamation complaint filed by a BJP leader over the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi’s Rohini Court on May 3 issued summons to the BBC, Wikipedia and Internet Archives on a defamation suit filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Binay Kumar Singh, in relation to its recent documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summon was issued by Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ruchika Singla.

“Issue summons of the suit for settlement of issues to the defendant on filing of PF and e-mode returnable on next date of hearing. PF be filed today itself,” the summon said.

If further added that the defendant is directed to file his written statement within 30 days from the date of service of the summons. Endorsement be made on the summons accordingly. The matter will be put up for further proceedings on May 11, 2023.

According to the defamation complaint of Mr. Kumar, who is the State executive committee member of BJP in Jharkhand, the BBC documentaries, titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, has defamed organisations like the RSS, VHP and the BJP.

“That the allegations made against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are motivated by a malicious intent to defame the organizations and its millions of members/ volunteers. Such unfounded allegations are not only baseless but also have the potential to damage the reputation and image of the RSS, VHP and its millions of members/volunteers, who have committed themselves to upholding the cultural, social and national values of India,” the complainant said.

It further adds that the assertion of the documentaries that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly responsible for the alleged atrocities against a particular community during riots in Gujarat in 2002 is an unfounded and defamatory statement.

“Additionally, the report in question has been accused of making a sensational claim that lacks any credible sources or substantiation…..In conclusion, the above statement contains a series of defamatory and baseless allegations against the VHP, its associates, and Prime Minister. Such statements are slanderous and defamatory, and potentially damaged the reputation of these individuals and organizations,” the suit said.

The prayers made in the defamation complaint are that the court should pass an order restraining all the Defendants (including their agents, representatives, associates, heirs, relatives etc.) to cease the publishing of two volume documentary series “India: The Modi Question” or any other defamatory material pertaining to the Plaintiff, RSS and VHP) on their platforms.

It is also prayed from the court to pass a direction to the defendants to tender an unconditional apology to the Plaintiff as well as to the RSS and VHP as well as pass a decree of damages of ₹10,00,000 in favour of the Plaintiff and against the defendants.

