Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to the Rouse Avenue court, in New Delhi on May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 31, 2022 17:08 IST

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on May 31 sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9 in a money laundering case by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The ED had on May 30 arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel issued the remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Mr. Jain’s custodial interrogation for 14 days.

He said there was a chequered layer of money and the agency was trying to find out if the accused was laundering somebody else’s money and whether there were other potential beneficiaries.

“The money hasn’t stopped at ₹4.81 crore. It is beyond. Some facts we don’t have, but the accused is aware,” the SG said, adding that the likelihood of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out till the agency ascertained the real trail.

So far, Mr. Jain has been evasive in his replies to the agency, he alleged.

Case against Jain fake, politically motivated: Kejriwal

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 31 broke his silence on the arrest of his Minister Satyendar Jain by the ED, saying the case is “completely fake and politically motivated”.

Mr. Kejrwal asserted that his government and the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) are “hardcore honest”.

“I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons and he has been deliberately framed.

“We have faith in the judiciary. Jain will come out clean and the fake case will not sustain,” the Chief Minister told reporters during an inspection of a road development programme of his government.

“They will say anything. If there were even 1% substance in it it, I would have taken action,” Mr. Kejriwal said when asked about the opposition Congress and BJP demand to remove Jain.

Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress have welcomed Jain’s arrest in the case. The BJP has demanded that Mr. Kejriwal should remove Jain from his Cabinet.

Mr. Kejriwal said the AAP has taken notice of complaints of corruption and removed ministers in the past without waiting for any agency to act first. However, many actions by the agencies were “politically motivated”.

“You saw that in Punjab, there was an audio of a minister, nobody knew about it, neither any agency nor opposition parties knew it, we could have suppressed it, but we ourself took action and got him arrested.

“Five years ago, recording of one of my ministers came to me. I removed him from the Ministry [department] and handed him over to the CBI,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Kejriwal said Mr. Jain was following the path of truth. “God is with us,” he said, and hoped the Minister would walk out free and the judiciary will do justice to him.