Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

May 10, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter.

PTI

A Delhi court has sought a status report from the Delhi Police over the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. | file. photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Delhi Police over the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

The judge issued notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter.

Also read: Wrestlers vs WFI sexual harassment row | From Jantar Mantar to the Supreme Court, the story so far 

The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28.

One FIR has been registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under the POCSO Act in the matter of sexual harassment with a minor girl while another FIR has been registered for sexual harassment of other complainants.

Also read: Wrestlers protest | Endurance athletes 

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23, demanding the arrest of the WFI president.

