GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court reserves order on MP Engineer Rashid's bail plea in terror funding case

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh heard arguments on the application during an in-camera hearing and reserved his order

Published - August 28, 2024 01:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has filed an application in court seeking regular bail in the case. File

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has filed an application in court seeking regular bail in the case. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) reserved its order on the bail plea of Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer, who is in jail in a terror funding case, and is likely to pronounce its order on September 4, 2024.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has filed an application in court seeking regular bail in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh heard arguments on the application during an in-camera hearing (not open to public) and reserved his order. The Judge had on August 20 issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and directed it to file its response by August 28, 2024 on his plea.

J&K terror funding case: Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail plea

In July 2024, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case. He is lodged in Tihar jail.

His name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several people, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Mr. Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.