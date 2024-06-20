GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's bail application

Updated - June 20, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 06:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail application in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu reserved the order after hearing arguments from the accused as well the Enforcement Directorate on the application.

The court on Wednesday extended Mr. Kejriwal's judicial custody till July 3 in the case.

The judge extended the custody after he was produced before the court through video conference as the judicial custody granted earlier had expired.

