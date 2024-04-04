ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court reserves order on framing of charges against Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case

April 04, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - New Delhi:

The former Wrestling Federation of India chief says the case is ‘false and motivated’

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against BJP Member of Parliament and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in a sexual harassment case lodged by women wrestlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajput will pronounce the order on April 18.

Many renowned wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, had protested for months in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Mr. Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women grapplers, including a minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police filed an FIR against the BJP MP after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023. In June, a 1,000-page charge sheet was filed at the Rouse Avenue court, which accused Mr. Singh and another former WFI staffer Virendra Tomar of offences such as outraging modesty, making sexually-coloured remarks, stalking and criminal intimidation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The minor wrestler later took back her complaint and changed the statement.

During the hearing on framing of charges, Mr. Singh maintained that the case was “false and motivated”. 

Public prosecutor appearing for the police submitted that charges must be framed against Mr. Singh and the co-accused for the offences mentioned in the charge sheet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US