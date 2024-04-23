Delhi Court rejects Kejriwal’s plea for regular consultation with doctor

April 23, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking directions to Tihar Jail authorities for consultation with the doctor for 15 minutes daily through video conference.

Mr. Kejriwal had also sought administration of insulin on which Special Judge, Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, directed the authorities of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Delhi) to constitute a medical board which will take a call on the same.

“....in the event of any requirement for specialised consultation, the Tihar Jail Authorities shall consult the AIIMS Medical Board comprising of a Senior Endocrinologist/ Diabetologist, as per the request already sent by DG Prisons,” the court said.

The court also directed the AIIMS Medical Board to prescribe a diet and exercise plan for Mr. Kejriwal, if required and relevant data regarding his vital statistics.

The court said that Mr. Kejriwal will continue to be provided with home-cooked food subject to the condition that it shall strictly comply with the diet as prescribed by the above-mentioned Medical Board. This came as the court noted that the Delhi CM’s food coming from his home was “quite different from the diet prescribed by his own doctor”.

“Jail Authorities shall ensure that there is no further deviation from the medically prescribed diet, as aforesaid, and in case of any non-compliance, the Jail Authorities shall immediately bring it to the notice of this court,” the order on Mr. Kejriwal’s plea reads.

To mention, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed Mr. Kejriwal’s plea arguing that he was deliberately eating mangoes, sweets, and other food items sent from home, to spike his sugar level and use the same as ground to get bail.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday welcomed a Delhi court order directing AIIMS to constitute a medical board with diabetes specialists to examine Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health issues.

Delhi cabinet ministers and AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that today’s court order to constitute a medical board of specialist doctors to examine the Chief Minister has proved that there was no diabetologist in the Tihar jail so far.

Mr. Bharadwaj said, “Today, the court’s decision made it clear that there is no diabetes specialist in Tihar Jail. The court said that AIIMS should form a medical board with diabetes specialists to decide what treatment should be given to Shri Arvind Kejriwal and what medicine is required. I think this is a welcome step and this has proved that whatever he was saying was true...’‘