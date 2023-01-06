ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court raps police over pace of investigation in 2020 riots

January 06, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Karkardooma court on Thursday expressed displeasure with the city police for not investigating a complaint in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The court also asked the DCP (North East) to immediately ensure all complaints regarding the riots were investigated at the earliest.

While hearing a case against 21 accused in a rioting case, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted that the Investigating Officer (IO), while filing a status report, said one complaint was yet to be investigated.

“This is a very unfortunate scenario that even after almost three years of the alleged incident, the investigating agency is yet to start a formal investigation…,” the Judge said in an order on Wednesday.

“I need not inform that the same investigation agency has registered a number of FIRs on the basis of different complaints, and I am unable to comprehend any reason for the same agency to register fresh FIR if the IO is unable to find any other FIR related to the incident of the same place, date and time,” the judge added.

