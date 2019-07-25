Delhi

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Darda, 4 others in coal scam

A Delhi court has ordered framing of cheating and other charges against five accused, including former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, in a case pertaining to the allocation of Maharashtra’s Bander coal block to AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd.

It however discharged former Minister of State for Coal Santosh Bagrodia and L.S. Janoti, who was then working as a section officer in the Ministry.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar also ordered putting on trial Darda’s son, Devendra Darda; former coal secretary H.C. Gupta; Nagpur-based AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd and its Director Manoj Jayaswal in the case.

The court said in its order on Tuesday that prima facie charges for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misconduct and taking gratification for exercise of personal influence with public servant were made out against the five accused.

The court put up the matter for further hearing on July 30.

