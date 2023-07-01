Delhi court issues summon against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, two others

July 01, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and two others on a criminal defamation complaint filed by former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjit Singh G.K.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal issued summons against Mr. Sirsa, Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdeep Singh Kahlon under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code read with section 34 of the IPC. The three accused have to appear before the court on July 17.

In his complaint, Mr. Singh had said that the accused persons by way of press conferences, media reports, social media etc., have made defamatory statements against him, which include but are not limited to phrases like ‘golak chor’ (thief of public money of gurdwara) and ‘kalankit pradhan’ (stigmatised president of DSGMC).

The complainant also alleged that the accused persons have been spreading defamatory and false information against him, claiming he had handed over the property of the school called Guru Harkrishan Public School, Hari Nagar, New Delhi to one Avtar Singh Hit, Chairman of Sukho Khalsa primary Education Society.

The accused had said via various mediums that an FIR has also been registered against the complainant for the alleged act of cheating and forgery by illegally attempting to transfer the said land through a letter dated April 4, 2016, issued under the signatures of the complainant, while he held the post of the President, DSGMC, which the complainant said is totally false and baseless.

“The complainant himself had filed an FIR in the above matter,” the application said.