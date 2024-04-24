GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi court grants time to Kejriwal to file response in case of evading summonses

Kejriwal had approached the special court against an order passed by a magisterial court summoning him on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate

April 24, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A Delhi court on April 24 granted time to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file response to the replies filed by the ED on his two petitions seeking revision against an order on allegedly evading the agency's summonses in the excise policy case.

Mr. Kejriwal had approached the special court against an order passed by a magisterial court summoning him on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly evading the agency's summonses in the case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal on Wednesday granted two weeks to Mr. Kejriwal to file rejoinder on the ED's reply on the AAP convener's appeals.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

The court's directions came after Mr. Kejriwal's lawyers sought time, saying they could not get instructions from him as he has been arrested by the ED in the case.

The court will now hear the plea on May 14.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi Chief Minister had challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court after taking cognisance of two complaints filed by the ED for evading summonses issued to him.

The ED filed a complaint before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Mr. Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.