Delhi court grants bail to man accused of raping foreign national

May 28, 2022 19:27 IST

Victim has not mentioned date, month or year of alleged offence, says judge

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man, accused of raping a 23-year-old Uzbek national inside a Rohini hotel room and threatening to leak sensitive photographs of her in the public domain.

Additional Sessions Judge (special fast-track court) Jagdish Kumar, while granting bail to the accused, Rahul Kumar Jha, said that he will not be commenting on the victim’s deposition, “...But a fact has come on record that no date, month or year mentioned by the prosecutrix [victim] as to when the alleged offence was committed”.

Bail bond of ₹50,000

Mr. Kumar added that the accused is not involved in any other criminal cases and nothing remains to be recovered in the instant case, thus, granting him bail on a bond of ₹50,000 and one surety of the like amount.

In her police complaint, the Uzbek national had alleged that Jha had allegedly repeatedly raped her and taken compromising photographs and videos of her. The complainant had said that she was initially friends with Jha and used to speak to him regularly. However, sometime in 2020, he had called her to a Rohini hotel under the pretext of a party and then raped her.

Threatened victim

Following this, she alleged that he would force her to have “physical relations” with his friend by threatening to leak her photographs. She also alleged that Jha and his friend had forced themselves on her about a month before the complaint was lodged.

The prosecution further submitted that the accused had criminally intimidated her by threatening to kill her if she reported the incidents.

Arguing for Jha, advocate Pradeep Khatri, submitted that he had been falsely implicated in the case “with malicious intention”. Jha’s lawyers further said that he had been in judicial custody since October last year and that since the prosecutrix’s statement had been recorded and the investigation completed, there was no point in prolonging his custody. They also argued that the FIR in the case was registered after a gap of around one and a half months.

While granting bail on May 19, the court directed Jha not to contact or try to contact the complainant in the case. It further directed him not to try and contact any witnesses in the case to influence them or affect the trial in any manner.