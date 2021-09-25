Delhi

Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj in alleged rape case

Prince Raj (L), nephew of the late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan (R), is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar. File   | Photo Credit: RANJEET KUMAR

A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj who had sought protection from arrest in a rape case.

Special judge Vikas Dhull granted the relief to the politician on a bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

Prince Raj, nephew of the late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

In the application, Prince Raj's advocate Nitesh Rana had claimed that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing his client since 2020.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR on September 9 against Prince Raj on the directions of a court here.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has accused Prince Raj of raping her while she was unconscious.


