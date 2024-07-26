GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi court extends Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 8 in CBI case 

Published - July 26, 2024 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Tuesday extended till August 8 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The Rouse Avenue court also extended till July 31 his judicial custody in the money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 The court has also extended the judicial custody of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha and other accused till July 31 in the ED case.

The Chief Minister was earlier granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case but his judicial custody was extended as he failed to furnish bail bonds.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Mr. Kejriwal on June 26, over three months after the ED arrested him.    

The Delhi High Court is currently hearing his bail application in the CBI case, the hearing on which is scheduled for July 29. He will be able to walk out of the jail only after he is granted bail in the CBI case.   

