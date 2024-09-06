ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody by 3 days

Published - September 06, 2024 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The money laundering probe against the AAP leader is based on a case registered by CBI in November 2016, in which it had alleged that Mr. Khan appointed Mahboob Alam as the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board “in a corrupt and illegal way”

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday (September 6, 2024) extended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody in a money laundering case by three days.

Special judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency, which had sought Khan's custody for 10 more days.

"Custody extended by three days. He be produced on September 9," the judge said.

ED arrests Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board case, gets his 4-day custody

Mr. Khan was produced before the court on the expiry of his four-day Enforcement Directorate custody granted earlier.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2 after the agency searched his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital.

The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence, was arrested.

