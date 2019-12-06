Delhi court dismisses interim bail plea of ex-CEO of Bhushan Steel

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to Sanjay Singhal, former CEO of Bhushan Steel, in a money laundering case related to a bank fraud saying that “the medical record of the accused does not warrant his admission to bail.”

He had sought interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds but the Link Special Judge Bharat Prashar dismissed his plea.

“Keeping in view the overall facts and circumstances of the case, coupled with the submissions made, the present application has been made solely with a view to obtain interim bail on medical grounds so I without touching on to the merits and demerits of the prosecution case, am of the considered opinion that the nature of ailments with which accused is stated to be suffering even when considered in the light of medical record produced does not warrant admission of accused to bail,” Mr. Parashar said.