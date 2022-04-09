Delhi court dismisses bail to Khalid Saifi in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case

In this file image dated, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, security personnel conduct flag march during clashes in north east Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 09, 2022 00:23 IST

Allegations against him are prima facie true, says court

Holding that the allegations against him are “prima facie true”, a Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail plea filed by United Against Hate Founder (UAH) Khalid Saifi in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order, in which the court noted that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the “accusations against the accused are prima facie true. Hence, the embargo by Section 43D of UAPA applies for grant of bail to the accused and also, the embargo contained in Section 437 of CrPC”.

The 69-page order also noted that Mr. Saifi figured in a flurry of calls on February 24 after violence erupted in north-east Delhi, and one of the members of the Delhi Protests Support WhatsApp Group (DPSG) threatened to expose everyone.

Mr. Saifi is among the 18 persons accused for allegedly conspiring the riots, which killed 53 persons and left over 700 injured. According to Delhi Police, the accused were allegedly part of several WhatsApp groups that coordinated various protest sites and held “secret meetings” that led to the communal violence.

The Delhi court on Thursday had rejected the bail plea of Jamia Alumni Association president Shifa-ur-Rehman as well.