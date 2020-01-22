Delhi court directs police to file action taken report for Jamia violence

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file an action taken report on the plea of Jamia Millia Islamia University seeking registration of FIR against police action on students at the varsity last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal sought a report from the Delhi police by March 16.

JMIU students and locals had protested at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on December 15, 2019 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Four buses and two police vehicles were torched as police clashed with the protesters in New Friends Colony.

Police baton charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the mob, before entering the university campus.