Delhi court denies bail to Sharjeel Imam in larger conspiracy case

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the bail plea of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The order in the matter was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who in his order said he was of the prima facie opinion that the allegations against Imam were “prima facie true”.

“Since there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused Sharjeel Imam are prima facie true, hence, embargo created by Section 43D of UAPA applies for grant of bail to the accused and also, the embargo contained in Section 437 CrPC,” the order read.

Imam is accused of conspiring in the north-east Delhi riots along with 17 other persons, including student activists Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita. The prosecution had alleged the accused held several “secret meetings” and coordinated chakka jams on WhatsApp groups, leading up to the communal violence.

Recently, a Delhi court had dismissed the bail plea of a former JNU student and a co-accused in the case, Umar Khalid, after noting that the allegations against him were “prima facie true”.