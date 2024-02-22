Delhi court defers decision on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

February 22, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred the decision on a regular bail application filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia citing his curative petition pending before the Supreme Court.

Arrested in February 2023, Mr. Sisodia has been in jail for over a year in a case pertaining to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The AAP leader, who is facing money laundering charges in the excise case, had filed an application seeking regular bail in the court of Special Judge M.K. Nagpal and sought custody parole for two days to meet his ailing wife every week.

Earlier this month, the court allowed Mr. Sisodia to meet his wife once a week and granted him parole of three days to attend his niece’s wedding.

The court had, on January 17, reserved its order till Wednesday to decide on the AAP leader’s application following the arguments from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has booked him in the excise policy “scam”, and Mr. Sisodia’s counsel. The matter has now been deferred till March 2, the day Mr. Sisodia’s judicial custody is set to end.

The ED had objected to Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea, citing that one could not seek similar relief from two forums.

The AAP leader’s counsel cited cases like the coal scam, where trial proceedings continued despite pending special leave petitions in the apex court, and requested the court not to withhold the bail plea until the curative petition is decided.

In March last year, a trial court had dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea saying he had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of nearly ₹100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Later, in July, the Delhi High Court also rejected his petition for bail, saying the AAP leader had failed to clear the “triple test”, in which the court has to see whether an accused is likely to flee from justice, tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

