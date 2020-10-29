Delhi court closes defamation complaint against Kapil Mishra after he tenders apology

New Delhi

29 October 2020 17:18 IST

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain filed the complaint against Kapil Mishra in 2017 for his defamatory statements against him and CM Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court has closed a criminal defamation case against BJP leader Kapil Mishra after he tendered an unconditional apology to AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The complaint was filed by Mr. Jain against Mr. Mishra in 2017 for his defamatory statements against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The case was closed on October 28 after Mr. Mishra agreed to tender an unconditional apology before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vishal Pahuja.

“It is submitted by the accused [Mr. Mishra] that he is ready to make a statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant [Mr. Jain] also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint,” the Court recorded.

After recording the statement of Mr. Mishra, as well as Jain, the Court disposed of the defamation complaint as withdrawn.

In a press conference held in 2017, Mr. Mishra had accused Mr. Jain of handing over a bribe of ₹2 crore to Mr. Kejriwal.

Mr. Mishra also claimed that Mr. Jain “settled a land deal worth ₹50 crore of Mr. Kejriwal’s relative“.

On social media, Mr. Mishra went on to state that Jain would go to jail in a few days.

If convicted, the offence of defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years.