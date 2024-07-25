Delhi court awards 20 years jail to man for raping a minor on the pretext of marriage

New Delhi

A Delhi court earlier this week awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for abducting and raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage. The court also ordered the State to pay ₹10.5 lakh compensation to the victim who was 15-years-old when the incident took place in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO), Susheel Bala Dagar of Rohini court, while awarding the punishment to the man, remarked that psychological scars of sexual abuse during childhood are indelible and hindertheir proper physical and psychological development of the victim.

“Such persons like the convict mislead child victims into thinking that they are entering a legal marital union,” the court said. “By such allurements, the victim is enticed away from lawful guardianship as well as away from studies, accordingly affecting the life of minor victims,” the court added.

The court also pulled up the Delhi police for “shoddy investigation,” saying that the investigating officer (IO) in the case failed to collect the first marriage documents of the convict which points out towards the faulty investigation being conducted by the her “for the reasons best known to her”.